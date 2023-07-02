Xponance Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

