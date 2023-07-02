Xponance Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

