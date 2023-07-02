Xponance Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $123.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

