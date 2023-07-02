Xponance Inc. Has $54.24 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

