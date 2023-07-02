Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

