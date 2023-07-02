Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 3.4 %

PCTY stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.45. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.87.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

