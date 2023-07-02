Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.