Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,421 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.78 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

