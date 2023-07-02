Xponance Inc. Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

