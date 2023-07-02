Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 288.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 98,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Bunge by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

BG stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

