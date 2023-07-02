Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

