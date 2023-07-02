Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,530 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

