Xponance Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.96 and a 200 day moving average of $218.93. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

