Xponance Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VMware by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $447,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.69 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $145.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.