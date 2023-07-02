Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,623 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

