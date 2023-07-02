Xponance Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.30 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

