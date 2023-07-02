Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

