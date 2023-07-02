Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.