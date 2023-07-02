Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.