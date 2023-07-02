Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $248.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.18. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.28 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

