Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,600,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

