Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $147.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

