Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

