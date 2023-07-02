Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $336.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

