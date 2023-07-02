Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Up 0.7 %

CTLT stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

