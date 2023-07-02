Xponance Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $79,703,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 314,507 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

