Xponance Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

