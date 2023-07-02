Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $79.14.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

