Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.36. 119,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 744,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $854.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,424,139.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 239,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,424,139.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

