Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 244,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 463,536 shares.The stock last traded at $35.33 and had previously closed at $35.07.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 586,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

