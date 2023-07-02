Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stake Cut by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,721 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.33 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

