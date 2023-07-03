449 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

