6,654 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $76.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

