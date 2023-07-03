830 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

