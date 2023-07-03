AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 1,747,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.6 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLVF opened at C$20.70 on Monday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of C$13.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.56.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

