AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 1,747,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.6 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLVF opened at C$20.70 on Monday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of C$13.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.56.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
