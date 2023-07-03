Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

