AcuityAds (ILLM) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Volatility & Risk

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ rivals have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 549 3097 4963 82 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AcuityAds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.28%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -91.96% -2,050.08% -214.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 170.00 AcuityAds Competitors $940.45 million -$65.93 million 4.77

AcuityAds’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

(Free Report)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.