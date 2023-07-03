ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

