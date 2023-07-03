ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.50.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
