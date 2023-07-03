Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $86,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 380,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

