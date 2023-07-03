Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in June

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 883,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAVVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

