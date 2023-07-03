AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PTNQ stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $844.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

