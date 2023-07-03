AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of MPW opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

