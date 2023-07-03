AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 959,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 899,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 408,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

