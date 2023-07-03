AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAPR opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $681.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

