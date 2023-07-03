Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Affirm Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $15.33 on Monday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

