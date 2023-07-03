Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGNMF opened at 0.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.15. Agronomics has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 0.24.
About Agronomics
