Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Agronomics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGNMF opened at 0.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.15. Agronomics has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 0.24.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

