Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

