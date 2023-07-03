Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in June

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Price Performance

AIXXF stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.