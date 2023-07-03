Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

