Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 479,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 380.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

ALEGF stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

